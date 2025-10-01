Nature Guardians Majlis aligns government vision to integrate nature into core of national development

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) In a strategic step to reinforce the UAE’s leadership in the global environmental agenda and promote nature-based solutions, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) held the second edition of the Nature Guardians Majlis – Government Sector Council.

The gathering brought together senior officials and decision-makers from across the UAE’s environmental and governmental institutions. It formed part of the nation’s preparations for hosting the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi, and built on the success of the inaugural edition, which took place in New York during the United Nations General Assembly.

At the forum, the UAE’s ambitious vision for sustainability was presented to global leaders. The Majlis, held in Dubai, seeks to transform the way governments approach nature, shifting conservation from being seen as an isolated priority to becoming central to national development. The aim is to place nature as a driver of economic growth and a cornerstone of societal prosperity, while empowering youth and wider communities as key partners in the journey.

The council was attended by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and IUCN Councillor for West Asia; Ali Ahmed Ali Abughazayain, Chairman of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority; Assilah Abdullah Ali Maala Al-Hashimi, Director-General of the Fujairah Environment Authority; and Ahmed Ismail Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

They were joined by representatives from Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, the Zoo and Aquarium Public Institution in Al Ain – Al Ain Zoo, and the Dibba Municipality, alongside other agencies and entities involved in environmental and wildlife protection.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak stressed that the Majlis lays the foundation for a new phase of integrated national action. She said the meeting marked a turning point, shifting from conservation to enabling nature as a Primary driver of sustainable development across critical national sectors.

“Our heritage underpins our vision to establish natural capital as the most valuable asset in our economy. We are committed to leveraging nature-based solutions as the principal engine of innovation for food and water security, facilitating our green economic transition, fostering sustainable cities, and enhancing overall quality of life,” she said.

She added that under the guidance of the leadership, nature conservation had been transformed from an obligation into a primary driver of the economy and livelihoods, emphasising the need for genuine community partnership, stressing that policies must be designed with communities, not for them.

“Empowering our youth, community members, and local institutions is not optional, it is the only way to turn our ambitions into a lasting legacy. We aim to showcase a model where nature and humanity thrive together in the future.”

The dialogue during the Majlis was structured into three rounds, designed as a comprehensive strategic journey.

The first phase involved assessing the current situation while looking forward to anticipate future needs. This included identifying the essential policy shifts and governmental mechanisms required to accelerate progress, alongside the main obstacles to overcome.

The second round focused on practical tools, particularly highlighting nature-based solutions as strategic instruments to address climate challenges and strengthen resilience. This round also discussed priorities for the effective expansion and management of the UAE’s protected areas network.

The final round centred on shaping the UAE’s ambitious national commitments to be presented at the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, as well as identifying concrete initiatives and partnerships to ensure those commitments translate into a sustainable legacy.

The discussions resulted in a series of agreed outcomes reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in sustainability and its role in shaping a nature-positive future. The outcomes focused on: establishing a legislative and environmental framework for a nature-positive economy; integrating nature into all development projects; activating participatory governance; harnessing innovation and artificial intelligence for conservation; showcasing the Emirati model globally.

The Majlis concluded with consensus on the need to highlight the UAE’s achievements as a unique, nature-centred development model. The Majlis reaffirmed the UAE’s position as a pioneer in linking conservation with economic and social development. By positioning natural capital at the heart of policymaking and showcasing a governance model rooted in partnership and innovation, the UAE is advancing a holistic vision where sustainability becomes an engine of prosperity.

As the world prepares for the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, the outcomes of the Nature Guardians Majlis highlight the UAE’s determination to lead with practical solutions, innovative policies, and inclusive engagement. Through this approach, the country seeks to establish nature as the foundation of resilience and a key driver of global sustainability.