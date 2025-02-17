NAVDEX 2025: Connecting Global Maritime Security Community
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 12:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) The eighth edition of NAVDEX, taking place in Abu Dhabi, has cemented its position as a leading international exhibition for the maritime defence and security sector.
NAVDEX 2025 brings together key industry players, decision-makers, influencers, and naval defence experts to discuss and shape the future of the maritime sector.
The eighth edition provides a platform to showcase the latest maritime technologies worldwide and review modern technological developments in the field of naval defence.
NAVDEX features live demonstrations of naval vessels and advanced technologies, with Abu Dhabi hosting warships from around the world at the ADNEC Marina.
This year’s event will feature an exceptional display of naval fleets from eight nations, including the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, the United Kingdom, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Hellenic Republic, the Republic of Korea, and the Republic of India.
NAVDEX serves as a dedicated platform for the maritime defence and security sector, providing participants with opportunities for strategic collaboration, knowledge exchange, and showcasing the latest maritime technologies.
The eighth edition of NAVDEX will also feature NAVDEX Talks, a series of lectures and panel discussions where experts and specialists will explore emerging trends, present real-world case studies, and highlight the latest advancements in naval defence technology.
The event offers exhibitors a unique opportunity to display their vessels in a dedicated waterborne exhibition area, where ships can be moored at the temporary marina equipped with floating docks.
NAVDEX 2025 presents a carefully curated daily schedule of live demonstrations, many of which will be led by exhibitors themselves, providing an engaging experience for visitors. Guests at the grandstand overlooking the waterfront and adjacent to the exhibition area will have a front-row view of the latest maritime technologies and capabilities in action.
