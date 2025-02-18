NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime industries

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) The Emirates Classification Society (Tasneef), established in 2012, has conducted inspections on more than 10,000 diverse vessels and issued certificates for over 1,000 vessels of various sizes.

According to Waleed Abdullah Altamimi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Classification Society, the organisation has become one of the most prominent global bodies accredited by the International Maritime Organisation.

"Since our inception in 2012, we have successfully enhanced the quality of national maritime industries, in addition to carrying out inspection tasks and issuing safety and security certificates for numerous maritime vessels," he said.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) at NAVDEX 2025, Altamimi highlighted the organisation's commitment to providing specialised and integrated services that uphold quality in the maritime sector.

He outlined that these services include issuing ship classification rules, implementing international standards, granting international certifications, conducting research and development, ensuring the application of quality standards, providing vocational training programmes, and carrying out inspection services.

Altamimi emphasised that Tasneef's participation in NAVDEX 2025 underscores its significance as an ideal platform for fostering relationships with institutions and companies. He also highlighted that the Authority, established in 2012, is the first Arab organisation of its kind on a global scale.

