Open Menu

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ Drives Quality In National Maritime Industries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 02:00 PM

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime industries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) The Emirates Classification Society (Tasneef), established in 2012, has conducted inspections on more than 10,000 diverse vessels and issued certificates for over 1,000 vessels of various sizes.

According to Waleed Abdullah Altamimi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Classification Society, the organisation has become one of the most prominent global bodies accredited by the International Maritime Organisation.

"Since our inception in 2012, we have successfully enhanced the quality of national maritime industries, in addition to carrying out inspection tasks and issuing safety and security certificates for numerous maritime vessels," he said.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) at NAVDEX 2025, Altamimi highlighted the organisation's commitment to providing specialised and integrated services that uphold quality in the maritime sector.

He outlined that these services include issuing ship classification rules, implementing international standards, granting international certifications, conducting research and development, ensuring the application of quality standards, providing vocational training programmes, and carrying out inspection services.

Altamimi emphasised that Tasneef's participation in NAVDEX 2025 underscores its significance as an ideal platform for fostering relationships with institutions and companies. He also highlighted that the Authority, established in 2012, is the first Arab organisation of its kind on a global scale.

Related Topics

Arab

Recent Stories

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives ..

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..

2 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation on ..

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC

1 hour ago
 ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in produ ..

ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..

1 hour ago
 At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on ..

At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto

1 hour ago
 Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation ..

Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day

3 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations

3 hours ago
 At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

4 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year an ..

ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..

4 hours ago
 China's NEV output, sales surge in January

China's NEV output, sales surge in January

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East