NAVDEX 2025: Hub For Maritime Defence, Innovation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) The eighth edition of the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX 2025) showcased the latest advancements in global maritime industries, highlighting the growing impact of UAE companies in the sector.
The event brought together 108 exhibitors from 22 countries, providing a platform for unveiling cutting-edge technologies and strategic initiatives. The exhibition featured 33 naval vessels, displayed at the dedicated NAVDEX waterfront and other locations, with participation from eight countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, the UK, Pakistan, Greece, the Republic of Korea, and India.
Leading defence firms introduced state-of-the-art solutions, including EDGE Group, which unveiled the new 45-metre FA-400 offshore patrol vessel, designed with full IP ownership and constructed entirely in the UAE.
The company also presented the 60-metre FALAJ 3 naval patrol vessel, capable of operating in both littoral and blue waters and can undertake warfare in three dimensions – Air, Surface and Sub-surface.
Exhibitors and participants in NAVDEX 2025 affirmed, in statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), that the exhibition has become one of the most important global specialised exhibitions for learning about developments in the maritime security and defence sector.
Alexander Maksichev, Joint Managing Director of BrahMos Aerospace, noted the exhibition’s diversity, bringing together companies from across the maritime industry and showcasing cutting-edge technologies crucial for global defence systems.
Prakash Agarwala, Chairman and Managing Director of Munitions India Limited (MIL), described the UAE as a global leader in hosting major defence exhibitions, emphasising NAVDEX’s importance in exploring emerging trends and business opportunities.
Rob Goley, Director of Business Development and Strategy at SAFE Boats International, highlighted the exhibition’s strong international appeal, citing its advanced defence solutions and live demonstrations, which drew significant interest from attendees.
Participants also commended UAE companies for their innovation and product development, noting that the event fostered collaboration and knowledge exchange within the global maritime defence sector.
