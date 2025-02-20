NAVDEX 2025 showcases eco-friendly maritime defence solutions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) NAVDEX 2025 has provided a platform for showcasing a range of eco-friendly maritime defence products.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Ismail Sehada, Logistics Manager at Aksum Marine, said that the company is presenting an electric armoured boat at NAVDEX 2025. The vessel, measuring 10 metres in length and 2.5 metres in width, boasts a maximum speed of 40 knots and is designed for coastal protection, surveillance, and rescue operations.

He emphasised the company's commitment to displaying a diverse range of high-speed armoured boats, some reaching speeds of 45 knots, while ensuring enhanced protection for passengers and high operational efficiency.

Sehada also highlighted the continuous advancements in the global maritime industry, with companies increasingly investing in eco-friendly technologies to attract customers.

He also noted that the UAE is a leader in this sector, actively promoting sustainable maritime solutions.

Aksum Marine, headquartered in the UAE, reaffirmed its commitment to participating in NAVDEX 2025 as part of its strategy to expand its presence at international exhibitions and introduce cutting-edge maritime solutions.