NAVDEX 2025 Showcases Eco-friendly Maritime Defence Solutions
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) NAVDEX 2025 has provided a platform for showcasing a range of eco-friendly maritime defence products.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Ismail Sehada, Logistics Manager at Aksum Marine, said that the company is presenting an electric armoured boat at NAVDEX 2025. The vessel, measuring 10 metres in length and 2.5 metres in width, boasts a maximum speed of 40 knots and is designed for coastal protection, surveillance, and rescue operations.
He emphasised the company's commitment to displaying a diverse range of high-speed armoured boats, some reaching speeds of 45 knots, while ensuring enhanced protection for passengers and high operational efficiency.
Sehada also highlighted the continuous advancements in the global maritime industry, with companies increasingly investing in eco-friendly technologies to attract customers.
He also noted that the UAE is a leader in this sector, actively promoting sustainable maritime solutions.
Aksum Marine, headquartered in the UAE, reaffirmed its commitment to participating in NAVDEX 2025 as part of its strategy to expand its presence at international exhibitions and introduce cutting-edge maritime solutions.
Recent Stories
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs contract with Calidus Group to enhance test ..
UAE ranks 10th globally in Global Soft Power Index 2025
Indian businesses lead with 16,623 new Dubai Chamber registrations in 2024
FAB launches annual outlook report, predicting GCC to outpace global economy in ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council sign Mo ..
Dubai Customs launches 'Al Munasiq' platform powered by AI
DTC delivers robust FY 2024 EBITDA growth of 19% YoY to AED584.4 million
CS reviews preparations for Ramazan
SACM for ensuring corporate accountability by advancing human rights
Two killed, three injured in Panjgur firing
Solar panels to be provided to the areas without electricity: Nasir Shah
France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast
More Stories From Middle East
-
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs contract with Calidus Group to enhance testing, qualification s ..2 minutes ago
-
Total deals at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 reach AED23.72 billion in four days2 minutes ago
-
UAE ranks 10th globally in Global Soft Power Index 20252 minutes ago
-
NAVDEX 2025 showcases eco-friendly maritime defence solutions3 minutes ago
-
Indian businesses lead with 16,623 new Dubai Chamber registrations in 202417 minutes ago
-
FAB launches annual outlook report, predicting GCC to outpace global economy in 202517 minutes ago
-
Tawazun Quality and Conformity, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council sign MoU at IDEX17 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs launches 'Al Munasiq' platform powered by AI32 minutes ago
-
DTC delivers robust FY 2024 EBITDA growth of 19% YoY to AED584.4 million32 minutes ago
-
67% growth in trading in real estate development projects in Ajman during 202448 minutes ago
-
Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s South by Southwest 20251 hour ago
-
EDB reports record 2024 results, with 222% YoY increase in financing1 hour ago