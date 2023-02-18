NAVDEX provides an opportunity to showcase the latest in Maritime Defence: Commander of UAE Naval Forces

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the Naval Forces, stated that the UAE is proud to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the launch of the first edition of the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX), the largest defence event in the Middle East.

‘’This pride is amplified by the fact that the anniversary coincides with the 16th edition of the IDEX and the 7th edition of the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX). Furthermore, this occasion is made more special by the major development and expansion of defence products exhibited in the expo, as well as the significant increase in the level of participation by official bodies and international companies that compete to present the latest and most advanced products in the defence sector,'' said Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan in a statement to Al Jundi Journal, the monthly military and cultural magazine issued by the Ministry of Defense, a head of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX).

‘’This edition of the expo comes at a critical economic and political time in the world, and it is clear to observers that humanity has gone through tough times in recent years, with the repercussions of the COVID-19- pandemic changing every aspect of life, and the dire economic conditions experienced by the world in general and the middle east in particular due to the economic fallout of the pandemic, fluctuations in the oil market, the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and the rivalry of superpowers at all political, military and economic levels.''



‘’Despite their difficulty and their immense effects, all of these circumstances teach us important lessons in the military strategic field, creating challenges that drive us to keep our minds sharp and our resolve strong.



Perhaps the most important lesson of all is the change in mentality regarding the way we deal with military defence products, shifting our focus to the defence equipment and capabilities that proved successful in recent crises and events, and drawing our attention to the technical, tactical and operational gaps that appeared during these events due to the failure of other equipment to achieve the desired results, to enhance industrial partnerships and collective security,'' he noted.

The exhibition, he added, has always represented an invaluable opportunity to exchange defence expertise and information with specialists from the participating international defence companies and the members of the participating countries’ delegations, representing the authorities concerned with defence technology, equipment and capabilities in their respective countries.

‘’Moreover, the exhibition provides an opportunity to keep up with the latest developments in defence technology in areas of interest on the global stage, such as artificial intelligence and its military applications, unmanned systems and their technical development, in addition to the lessons learned from conflicts and crises about the advantages and disadvantages of these systems, to increase the weapon's ability to serve military personnel in the field.

‘’Through displays of marine equipment and the opportunity to get on board the participating warships and boats, IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 constitute a unique opportunity to get to know the latest advancements in the maritime defence field. Various major companies are participating in the NAVDEX expo, offering comprehensive defence solutions and services, that are considered the basic building blocks for high- feasibility strategic investments in the well-thought-out national sectors, in addition, the defence technical knowledge and expertise of the participants in the expo help form partnerships that can meet the requirements of national security, he concluded.