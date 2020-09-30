UrduPoint.com
Nawaf Al Ahmad Sworn In As 16th Emir Of Kuwait

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah took oath before the National Assembly on Wednesday to become the 16th Emir of the state of Kuwait.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted Sheikh Nawaf as reading Article 60 of the Constitution, "I swear by Almighty Allah to respect the Constitution and the laws of the State, to defend the liberties, interests and properties of the people and to safeguard the independence and territorial integrity of the country."

