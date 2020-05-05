Nawah appoints Ali Al Hammadi as CEO

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) Nawah Energy Company, Nawah, the Joint Venture nuclear operations and maintenance subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, and Korea Electric Power Corporation, KEPCO, announced today the appointment of Eng. Ali Al Hammadi, as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.

The announcement took place following the approval by the board of Directors of Nawah, and appoints Al Hammadi, who has served in leadership positions across the construction, commissioning and operations work of the Barakah project since July 2010, as CEO of the organisation effective 1 May 2020.

"The appointment of Ali Al Hammadi as CEO of the Nawah Energy Company at this important point in the project reflects our confidence in his exceptional leadership skills and proven expertise in leading multinational teams of nuclear experts to deliver to the highest standards of safety and quality", said Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of Nawah. "The Board of Directors is particularly proud of this appointment, as it reflects the success of our efforts to ensure the long-term sustainability of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program by investing in and empowering high caliber, and experienced UAE Nationals for leadership roles throughout the UAE’s nuclear industry."

As CEO, Al Hammadi will be responsible for leading the progress towards safety-focused operations and maintenance work of the four-unit Barakah plant, as well as establishing strong bilateral relations with international nuclear entities such as World Association of Nuclear Operators, WANO, and the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, to ensure the Barakah plant operates to the highest standards of nuclear safety, quality and security.

Al Hammadi’s immediate priorities will focus on the safe delivery of Unit 1, the first unit of the Barakah plant, the cornerstone of the UAE peaceful nuclear energy programme, which is currently transitioning into operations following receipt of the Operating License by FANR in February 2020. Progress has continued safely and steadily on Unit 1, with comprehensive measures in place to protect the health and safety of the teams at Barakah during the COVID-19 pandemic to enable them to continue with the testing programme in the lead up to commercial operations.

"Having been supporting the development of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme over the past decade, I am proud to be appointed as the new CEO of Nawah and look forward to working alongside our experienced leadership team to continue the unique progress we are making to operate and maintain all four units of the Barakah plant in a safety- and quality-led manner," said Al Hammadi. "I take this responsibility as a patriotic duty to my country and will make sure that the progress made by Nawah ultimately powers the UAE with clean electricity produced from Barakah units."

Al Hammadi has significant experience in the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, having joined ENEC in 2010 after more than a decade in the oil and gas sector. At ENEC, he occupied positions of strategic importance in the construction, commissioning and operational readiness areas, including Chief Engineering and Construction Officer, and the Executive Director of Engineering and Technical Services, ETS.

Most recently, he held the role of Nawah Chief Programme Transition Officer, where he played a strategic role in leading the transition of the Barakah Plant from the construction phase to achieving operational readiness, working in close collaboration with KEPCO to support knowledge sharing and transition as part of the preparations for nuclear operations.

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is the cornerstone of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, which adheres to the highest international standards of safety, security, quality, transparency and non-proliferation. Through its role as the operator of the plant, Nawah is committed to ensuring the Barakah Plant is operated in line with all regulatory requirements and in full cooperation and collaboration with all relevant local, regional and international stakeholders.