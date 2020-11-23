Nawah celebrates first UAE graduates from Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Management Certification program

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) Nawah Energy Company, Nawah, the joint venture nuclear operations and maintenance subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, and Korea Electric Power Corporation, KEPCO, recently celebrated the graduation of the first UAE National leaders from its Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Management Certification program.

Nawah has designed the program to develop UAE National leaders in managing the specific technology utilised at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the cornerstone of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program.

Eng. Ali Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Nawah, and Paul Harden, Chief Nuclear Officer of Nawah, led the first session in early 2020 at Nawah’s Training Center in Abu Dhabi, prior to continuing the program virtually as part of ENEC and its subsidiaries’ remote working arrangements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 16-week safety and operations-focused program encompasses three phases of training including Nuclear Generic Fundamentals, Barakah Plant Systems, and Simulator training. The program is run by Nawah’s training department and its instructors, and is specifically tailored to suit the diverse technical backgrounds of Nawah’s professionals, with a focus on the APR1400 technology deployed at the Barakah plant.

Al Hammadi said: "It is a pleasure to witness the graduation of our first group of talented UAE National leaders from Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Management Certification program – the first of its kind in the UAE. This outstanding group of graduates has demonstrated exceptional commitment, technical know-how and a passion for becoming the future leaders of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program."

"Since Nawah’s establishment we have been dedicated to building UAE nuclear energy expertise, recognizing its pivotal importance in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program.

Following the successful start-up and grid connection of Unit 1, as well as its achievement of 50% of its electricity production capacity, today’s graduates will play a crucial role in its operation, as well as the future operation of the subsequent three units at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. Collectively they will contribute immensely to the social and economic prosperity of the UAE for decades to come," added Al Hammadi.

This first group of seven graduates was handpicked and approved by the Nawah Emirati Talent Committee to participate in the inaugural edition of the program. Each of them demonstrated excellent aptitude and dedication, passing all evaluations despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it posed.

The Nawah Emirati Talent Committee is responsible for creating and implementing human capacity development initiatives, in line with the company’s continuous journey to excellence, and is designed to ensure the sustainability of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program through developing the next generation of Emirati leaders.

The seven graduates form a part of the UAE’s growing Emirati nuclear energy workforce, with each of them holding senior positions in Nawah Energy Company, within different fields and departments. The diversity of the graduates’ knowledge and background enhances the program’s value by bringing together different viewpoints.

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Management Certification program, launched by Nawah is the first of its kind in the UAE and the wider region, reflecting the company’s unwavering commitment to developing the local technical expertise and the upholding of the highest international standards of safety, security, quality and transparency in the operation and maintenance of the Barakah Plant.