Nawah, Doosan sign maintenance service agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) Nawah Energy Company has signed a Maintenance Service Agreement, MSA, with Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction, DHIC, a subsidiary of the Doosan Group, for the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

Under the agreement, Doosan will provide Nawah with a range of maintenance services and qualified manpower to support routine and outage maintenance activities across the four 1400 MW APR1400 units at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi Emirate.

Working in partnership with leading international companies such as DHIC, reinforces the services and sources of qualified maintenance experts available to Nawah - supporting the quality and safety-led maintenance work at the Barakah Plant that, as the future holder of the Operating Licence from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, Nawah will be responsible for delivering.

DHIC is a South Korean company with more than five decades of experience in delivering integrated solutions spanning the construction and peaceful nuclear energy industries. It is a significant supplier of major components for the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, and has a proven track record of providing safe and reliable maintenance services.

Commenting on the agreement, Mark Reddemann, CEO of Nawah, said, "We are delighted to sign this agreement with Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, reflecting the strong relationship between the UAE and South Korea. DHIC, which has decades of experience in providing high-quality components to the global nuclear industry, is a robust addition to our experienced group of international maintenance service providers, who will support our quality-led operations and maintenance of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

In turn, Kiyong Na, CEO of Nuclear Power Plant business Group of DHIC, stated, "This agreement will be a stepping stone for close cooperation with Nawah to operate the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant safely and efficiently. As DHIC has supplied quality nuclear components such as Reactor Vessel, Steam Generator and Turbine & Generators on time and within budget to Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, we will support Nawah with excellent maintenance technology."

The agreement with Doosan follows Nawah’s recent signing of a Long Term Maintenance Services Agreement with a KHNP consortium supported by Korea Electric Power Corporation Plant Service and Engineering The agreement comes within the framework of ENEC and Nawah’s strategy to draw on the expertise of a number of companies based in countries with established and highly-performing nuclear energy programmes.

A pool of qualified international maintenance suppliers will provide maintenance services to Nawah, while ensuring that Nawah retains leadership of the maintenance work of the Barakah units, in line with the obligations set out in the Operating License.

This strategy provides opportunities for knowledge transfer to build the UAE’s local nuclear energy supply chain, and supports the development of national capabilities, as well as ensuring the achievement of the highest standards of quality and safety.