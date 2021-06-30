Nawah Energy Company signs MESA agreement with Framatome

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) Nawah Energy Company (Nawah), the subsidiary created by Joint Venture partners Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) to operate and maintain the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, signed a Maintenance and Engineering Services Agreement (MESA) with Framatome, an international leader in nuclear energy technologies. The signing took place during the 3rd annual eFusion event, which brings Emirati and French companies together to become part of the UAE’s nuclear industry supply chain.

Under the scope of the MESA agreement, Framatome will provide maintenance and engineering services. Framatome will also provide training, technical and operational support, and fuel services for the four APR1400 units of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. The work will be completed under the leadership of Nawah and in strict accordance with the UAE’s nuclear energy regulator’s quality and safety standards.

Eng. Ali Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Nawah, commented: "We are committed to working with experienced international partners to operate and maintain the Barakah plant to the highest international safety and quality standards. France has one of the most established nuclear energy sectors globally, with more than 60 years of experience. The MESA agreement with Framatome signals the important role French companies play in supporting the operations and maintenance of the Barakah Plant, and providing their expertise to our Emirati-led teams at Barakah."

The agreement is part of the strategy to ensure the development of a sustainable UAE supply chain. Nawah partners with the best Emirati and international companies to ensure safe and efficient operation of the Barakah plant. With at least 60 years of operations ahead, the Barakah plant will stimulate the development of a nuclear sector in the UAE, creating both contracts and high-value jobs, directly at the Barakah plant, and indirectly through the supply chain.

"Framatome is proud to be part of the impressive Emirati Civil Nuclear Program journey," said Bernard Fontana, Framatome CEO. "Our teams are committed to be the most reliable partner to the UAE and to provide Nawah and ENEC with innovative services and efficient technologies relying on more than 60 years of experience in the nuclear industry. We are engaged to support the safe, reliable and low-carbon operations of the Barakah nuclear fleet over its complete lifetime."

Framatome is a leading nuclear technology provider, designer and manufacturer of Nuclear Steam Supply Systems, and fuel and Instrumentation & Control systems, provides nuclear energy services worldwide, serving all types of reactor technologies. The company is a major supplier of engineering and maintenance services and will support the Barakah Plant as further milestones are achieved. Framatome will assist in bringing the remaining units on line, and support them throughout commercial operations. Barakah Unit 1 started commercial operations in April 2021 and preparations continue towards start-up of Unit 2, which completed fuel load in March 2021.

The agreement signing took place at the annual E-Fusion (Emirati French Industrial Supply Chain Initiative for Nuclear), a two-day event through a partnership between ENEC and business France, which is an Emirati-French initiative to create a local supply chain for the nuclear sector. Launched by ENEC, EDF and GIFEN (French Nuclear Cluster) in 2019, the event aims to develop new Franco-Emirati commercial relations in the nuclear sector.