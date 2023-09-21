Open Menu

Nawar Al Qasimi Opens Latest Edition Of 'Lasting Impressions'

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2023 | 04:45 PM

Nawar Al Qasimi opens latest edition of &#039;Lasting Impressions&#039;

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2023) Sheikha Nawar Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation, opened, on Wednesday, the latest edition of the "Lasting Impressions" exhibition series organised by Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) and dedicated this year to the Palestinian-American artist Samia Halaby.

Held at Sharjah Art Museum, the exhibition’s inauguration was in the presence of Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, founder of Barjeel Art Foundation, Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director-General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, and the artist Samia Halaby, curator Inass Yassin as well as a number of cultural figures and art aficionados.

The exhibition, which will continue until the 7th of January 2024, is part of the 'Lasting Impressions' series which focuses on highlighting key artists from the region who have contributed to shaping modern Arab art.

The extensive exhibition showcases more than 200 diverse pieces by Halaby, tracing her artistic journey over six decades. The collection includes various works from her journey, ranging from recent digital abstract paintings to poignant documentary sketches, and collections from several lenders-, including Halaby's own New York studio.

It offers visitors the opportunity to delve into Samia Halaby's unique artistic voyage, gaining insight into her pivotal role as a Palestinian artist and activist in influencing contemporary Arab art and leaving an evident and lasting impact on the global art scene.

The show provides an in-depth view of a prominent abstract artist in the Arab world, featuring pieces that encapsulate her lifelong exploration of image creation and abstraction. Her art delves into geometric interplay with vision and perception, transcending mere realistic interpretation to embody aesthetic ideals, setting a distinct standard in the realm of abstract art.

Through the exhibition, SMA enables the Palestinian artist to share her unique viewpoints on image creation and drawing as an independent artistic discipline, distinct from her commitment to portraying the Palestinian narrative.

The exhibition also offers the public an opportunity to understand the technological aspects and the breadth of the artist's work, as well as the diversity within the broader field of abstract art.

Related Topics

World Sharjah Rashid New York January From Share Arab

Recent Stories

IRENA Innovation Week spurs renewable solutions to ..

IRENA Innovation Week spurs renewable solutions to decarbonise end-use sectors

6 minutes ago
 Ajman&#039;s exports surge 19% in H1&#039;23

Ajman&#039;s exports surge 19% in H1&#039;23

6 minutes ago
 MoF introduces UAE private sector to expansion opp ..

MoF introduces UAE private sector to expansion opportunities in emerging economi ..

6 minutes ago
 Cybersecurity key to boosting customer confidence, ..

Cybersecurity key to boosting customer confidence, developing UAE&#039;s banking ..

21 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s Taqdeer Award goes global to inspire ..

Dubai&#039;s Taqdeer Award goes global to inspire workers worldwide

21 minutes ago
 Murtaza Solangi emphasizes need to eliminate preju ..

Murtaza Solangi emphasizes need to eliminate prejudices

1 hour ago
Al Dahra Agriculture, Elite Agro Holding join ADAF ..

Al Dahra Agriculture, Elite Agro Holding join ADAFSA&#039; s Fodder Market

1 hour ago
 Texas to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup race tomorro ..

Texas to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup race tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s future in terms of investment climate ..

Pakistan’s future in terms of investment climate is very bright: FM

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates new scientific labora ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates new scientific laboratories at UOS

2 hours ago
 Saba Qamar unveils her fitness, beauty secrets

Saba Qamar unveils her fitness, beauty secrets

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Maryam take separate flights to reach Lon ..

Shehbaz, Maryam take separate flights to reach London today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East