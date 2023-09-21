Nawar Al Qasimi Opens Latest Edition Of 'Lasting Impressions'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2023) Sheikha Nawar Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation, opened, on Wednesday, the latest edition of the "Lasting Impressions" exhibition series organised by Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) and dedicated this year to the Palestinian-American artist Samia Halaby.

Held at Sharjah Art Museum, the exhibition’s inauguration was in the presence of Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, founder of Barjeel Art Foundation, Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director-General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, and the artist Samia Halaby, curator Inass Yassin as well as a number of cultural figures and art aficionados.

The exhibition, which will continue until the 7th of January 2024, is part of the 'Lasting Impressions' series which focuses on highlighting key artists from the region who have contributed to shaping modern Arab art.

The extensive exhibition showcases more than 200 diverse pieces by Halaby, tracing her artistic journey over six decades. The collection includes various works from her journey, ranging from recent digital abstract paintings to poignant documentary sketches, and collections from several lenders-, including Halaby's own New York studio.

It offers visitors the opportunity to delve into Samia Halaby's unique artistic voyage, gaining insight into her pivotal role as a Palestinian artist and activist in influencing contemporary Arab art and leaving an evident and lasting impact on the global art scene.

The show provides an in-depth view of a prominent abstract artist in the Arab world, featuring pieces that encapsulate her lifelong exploration of image creation and abstraction. Her art delves into geometric interplay with vision and perception, transcending mere realistic interpretation to embody aesthetic ideals, setting a distinct standard in the realm of abstract art.

Through the exhibition, SMA enables the Palestinian artist to share her unique viewpoints on image creation and drawing as an independent artistic discipline, distinct from her commitment to portraying the Palestinian narrative.

The exhibition also offers the public an opportunity to understand the technological aspects and the breadth of the artist's work, as well as the diversity within the broader field of abstract art.