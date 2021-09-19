NBF launches electronic trading platform

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has announced the launch of its electronic trading platform - NBFX, which offers customers digital experience to hedge their treasury requirements.

The new platform is available for both conventional and Shariah-compliant banking customers on a 24/5 basis, which means that customers can execute transactions during and beyond the bank’s working hours and benefit from liquidity across all time zones.

NBFX acts as an efficient, competitive and user-friendly venue for executing Foreign Exchange and Precious Metal transactions. It provides users with a tailored experience that is based on their needs with instant and easy execution of FX trades, order management and readily available transaction history. Unique to NBFX is the possibility for customers to execute FX Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) and FX Time Options on a 24/5 basis.

Commenting on the launch of NBFX, Vince Cook, NBF’s CEO, said, "The launch of NBFX further highlights the bank’s commitment to being the best financial partner for customers; this is achieved by combining the latest technology with its in-depth market experience. This unique platform ensures that customers are able to customise it according to their preferences, have access to the most competitive price execution, and tap into valuable data and insights to help guide their decisions. In addition, they have the backing of a team of experts across treasury, trading and structuring to help them navigate market changes and hedge underlying risks. Looking ahead, we have plans to expand the scope of NBFX to cater to customers’ wider requirements across energy, base metals and soft commodities."