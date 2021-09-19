UrduPoint.com

NBF Launches Electronic Trading Platform

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 03:30 PM

NBF launches electronic trading platform

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has announced the launch of its electronic trading platform - NBFX, which offers customers digital experience to hedge their treasury requirements.

The new platform is available for both conventional and Shariah-compliant banking customers on a 24/5 basis, which means that customers can execute transactions during and beyond the bank’s working hours and benefit from liquidity across all time zones.

NBFX acts as an efficient, competitive and user-friendly venue for executing Foreign Exchange and Precious Metal transactions. It provides users with a tailored experience that is based on their needs with instant and easy execution of FX trades, order management and readily available transaction history. Unique to NBFX is the possibility for customers to execute FX Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) and FX Time Options on a 24/5 basis.

Commenting on the launch of NBFX, Vince Cook, NBF’s CEO, said, "The launch of NBFX further highlights the bank’s commitment to being the best financial partner for customers; this is achieved by combining the latest technology with its in-depth market experience. This unique platform ensures that customers are able to customise it according to their preferences, have access to the most competitive price execution, and tap into valuable data and insights to help guide their decisions. In addition, they have the backing of a team of experts across treasury, trading and structuring to help them navigate market changes and hedge underlying risks. Looking ahead, we have plans to expand the scope of NBFX to cater to customers’ wider requirements across energy, base metals and soft commodities."

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Bank Guide Price Market All From Best National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa ..

AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa Zayed in Aqaba, Jordan

41 minutes ago
 UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveri ..

UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

56 minutes ago
 Zayed University moves up in world university rank ..

Zayed University moves up in world university rankings to 601-800 band

56 minutes ago
 ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination ..

ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination in specialty coffee

1 hour ago
 Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for aut ..

Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for autism spectrum disorder

2 hours ago
 India reports 30,773 coronavirus cases

India reports 30,773 coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.