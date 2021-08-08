NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced new updates to the COVID-19 preventive measures and the operating capacities of establishments.

This step aligns with the UAE's strategy to strike a balance between maintaining public health and resuming activities in vitals sectors, and support efforts to drive sustainable recovery and gradually resume all activities in the UAE.

Shopping centres, restaurants and cafes can now operate at an 80 percent capacity, with the seating limit increased to 10 persons per table, the announcement explained. However, face masks are still mandatory while moving through such establishments.

Moreover, hotel establishments can go back to operating at full capacity, while maintaining the implementation of precautionary measures, including social distancing and face masks.

Cinemas, recreational facilities, galleries and museums will be allowed an 80 percent operating capacity, while the operating capacity for events is set to 60 percent, provided that social distancing, face masks and regular sanitisation guidelines are still observed.

Meanwhile, NCEMA raised the operating capacity of wedding and event halls to 60 percent, provided the number of attendees per event does not exceed 300 and all preventive measures are implemented. Public transportation means will operate at a 75 percent capacity, with physical distancing markings to be applied by the concerned authorities, while face masks remain mandatory when using public transportation.

The Authority confirmed that the resolution regarding those allowed to attend events and activities of all varieties remains exclusive to those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine and participants in clinical experiments, provided that their second dose is no more than 6 months old, and no more than 3 months old for senior citizens and those with chronic diseases. People wishing to attend such events will still be required to present a negative result of a PCR test taken within 48 hours, with the E letter or gold star showing in their Al Hosn applications.

NCEMA also urged establishments to use the 'green pass' protocol for certain categories of events and activities to help contain the spread of the virus.

The Authority noted that the emergency, crisis and disaster management committees and teams in each emirate will be responsible for determining the operating capacities allowed in the emirate and changing precautionary and preventive measures as they deem necessary, as well as monitoring their implementation, fining violators, and tracking cases and infections.

NCEMA called on all members of the community to cooperate and adhere to all preventive measures to help curb the spread of the pandemic in the coming period.