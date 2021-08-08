UrduPoint.com

NCEMA Announces Updated Operating Capacities And Preventive Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 08:00 PM

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced new updates to the COVID-19 preventive measures and the operating capacities of establishments.

This step aligns with the UAE's strategy to strike a balance between maintaining public health and resuming activities in vitals sectors, and support efforts to drive sustainable recovery and gradually resume all activities in the UAE.

Shopping centres, restaurants and cafes can now operate at an 80 percent capacity, with the seating limit increased to 10 persons per table, the announcement explained. However, face masks are still mandatory while moving through such establishments.

Moreover, hotel establishments can go back to operating at full capacity, while maintaining the implementation of precautionary measures, including social distancing and face masks.

Cinemas, recreational facilities, galleries and museums will be allowed an 80 percent operating capacity, while the operating capacity for events is set to 60 percent, provided that social distancing, face masks and regular sanitisation guidelines are still observed.

Meanwhile, NCEMA raised the operating capacity of wedding and event halls to 60 percent, provided the number of attendees per event does not exceed 300 and all preventive measures are implemented. Public transportation means will operate at a 75 percent capacity, with physical distancing markings to be applied by the concerned authorities, while face masks remain mandatory when using public transportation.

The Authority confirmed that the resolution regarding those allowed to attend events and activities of all varieties remains exclusive to those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine and participants in clinical experiments, provided that their second dose is no more than 6 months old, and no more than 3 months old for senior citizens and those with chronic diseases. People wishing to attend such events will still be required to present a negative result of a PCR test taken within 48 hours, with the E letter or gold star showing in their Al Hosn applications.

NCEMA also urged establishments to use the 'green pass' protocol for certain categories of events and activities to help contain the spread of the virus.

The Authority noted that the emergency, crisis and disaster management committees and teams in each emirate will be responsible for determining the operating capacities allowed in the emirate and changing precautionary and preventive measures as they deem necessary, as well as monitoring their implementation, fining violators, and tracking cases and infections.

NCEMA called on all members of the community to cooperate and adhere to all preventive measures to help curb the spread of the pandemic in the coming period.

Related Topics

Resolution UAE Hotel Marriage Gold Event All

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of re ..

Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of registered companies during H1 2 ..

3 hours ago
 15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

3 hours ago
 Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rah ..

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

4 hours ago
 DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for ..

DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for over 3,000 students

4 hours ago
 Aspiring boxer beats rare cancer with support of m ..

Aspiring boxer beats rare cancer with support of medical team across three count ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.