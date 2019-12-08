NCEMA, Aramco discuss cooperation in risk mitigation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2019) Obaid Rashid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Director-General of the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority, NCEMA, and a delegation from Saudi Aramco, led by Abdullah Al Mansour, Aramco's Pipelines Distribution and Terminals Executive Head, have discussed means to develop cooperation and knowledge exchange in risk mitigation planning.

During the meeting, which was attended by Saif Mohammed Al Shamsi, NCEMA Deputy Director-General, along with several managers of departments, both sides explored the UAE’s emergency, crisis and disaster management system, as well as NCEMA’s strategy, vision and activities.

The Saudi delegation praised the UAE’s overall achievements, including in the areas of safety and security, and its world-class national emergency system, based upon the highest levels of coordination, response and readiness standards, noting that they are looking forward to benefitting from the UAE’s experience.

The delegation was also briefed about the components and mechanisms of the National Operations Centre, including its national emergency and crisis management teams, strategy coordination and planning group, and various support teams, as well as the preparations for the joint information scheme and the country’s decision-making process.