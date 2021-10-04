NCEMA assures public of dissipation of tropical cyclone Shaheen

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced that the tropical cyclone Shaheen has faded, stressing the readiness all national and local teams to mitigate its effects to ensure the safety of the community.

During a media briefing held today, Dr. Taher Al Ameri, Official Spokesperson of NCEMA, said the UAE’s emergency and crisis system is known for its enhanced flexibility and readiness to tackle any challenges under any circumstances.

"We would like to extend our warmest thanks and appreciation to all members of the UAE community for their response and cooperation with all the relevant safety guidelines issued by the concerned authorities," he said.

The past few days have proven our community's high levels of awareness of the precautionary measures enacted in such emergencies, Dr. Al Ameri explained, highlighting the community's role in spreading awareness and supporting relevant national efforts.

He commended the efforts made by all stakeholders and teams of the national emergency and crisis management system in implementing proactive measures to ensure public safety.

He also noted that all entities showed high levels of readiness and preparedness to deal with the cyclone, especially with all national capabilities on stand-by to handle any emergency, and further elaborated that the UAE's emergency and crisis management system always operates according to a proactive strategy by forecasting worst case scenarios, to ensure the readiness of everyone and deployment of all national capabilities.

Dr. Al Ameri then pointed out the past 24 hours saw the establishment of local recovery teams, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, and in line with the UAE leadership's directives and vision.

These teams aimed to formulate immediate solutions to tackle challenges, if any exist, in areas affected by the tropical cyclone Shaheen, he added.

He also explained that the coordination demonstrated by all concerned authorities confirms that unity and concerted efforts underpin the UAE's success in responding to and dealing with crises of any kind, adding that this team will be deployed in the future to deal with the fallout of similar emergencies.

Dr. Al Ameri continued, "Four meetings of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team related to natural disasters were held, under the supervision of NCEMA, to monitor the latest developments related to the cyclone, and ensure the readiness of all plans and strategies.

"Eight national plans and 31 local plans were activated, with the participation of 20 national authorities and 82 local entities, towards optimising the response system implemented to handle this emergency. To ensure reaching all community segments, all awareness and warning messages were transmitted in over 19 languages.'' "We call on all members of the public to seek the official authorities as their first source of all information related to any future emergency situations, to limit the spread of rumours and misinformation," he added.

"We assure you that we are continuing to monitor the situation around the clock to follow up on all events, issue alerts of any expected risks, and develop all possible solutions to ensure the safety of all members of the public."

Dr. Al Ameri concluded by lauding the efforts of all national and local authorities which helped mitigate the fallout of the tropical cyclone Shaheen.