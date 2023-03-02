UrduPoint.com

NCEMA Celebrates Graduation Of First Batch Of Future Leaders And Experts Of Emergency And Crisis Management

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 05:15 PM

NCEMA celebrates graduation of first batch of future leaders and experts of emergency and crisis management

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2023 (WAM) – The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) held a graduation ceremony for a number of its employees for two of its programmes, the “Future Leaders” and the “Experts of Emergency and Crisis Management”, both of which come as part of a strategic plan to qualifying and preparing future leaders and experts in the Emergency and Crisis Management Community, with the aim of creating a more innovative and agile future.

The ceremony was attended by Obaid Rashid Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Vice President of NCEMA, while the graduation of the first batch was presented by Ali Rashid Al Neyadi the Director General of NCEMA. The ceremony was witnessed by a number of department directors and NCEMA employees.

Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman NCEMA, stated, “The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority is following in the footsteps of the wise leadership to accelerate the path of development and preparedness. It is through the new generations of leaders and experts in the fields of emergencies and crises, that we are achieving a future that parallels the aspirations of this great nation, which does not recognise the impossible.

Through it, we achieve our vision of a "safe and resilient country" by harnessing the energies of our youth and building their leadership capabilities in managing emergencies, crises, and disasters."

Al Neyadi urged the young leaders and experts on the importance of maintaining this success and triumph that they have achieved through the two programmes by harnessing their skills and continuing to strive towards learning and development in aspiration to serve the country.

The "Future Leaders" programme, through its objectives, is centred on building a generation of empowered leaders in the emergency and crisis system, contributing to enhancing human capital and enhancing competencies and capabilities that will support the national roadmap and achieve the strategic objectives of the authority. While the “Experts of Emergency and Crisis Management” programme offers a gateway for its alumni to prepare them as accredited national cadres specialised in the field of emergencies and crises, to be the base of advanced national expertise.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Young Rashid March

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Gree ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Greece over victims of train crash

4 minutes ago
 We need to equip students with core skills to shap ..

We need to equip students with core skills to shape future of our communities: B ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

2 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

2 hours ago
 ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.