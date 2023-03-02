NCEMA celebrates graduation of first batch of future leaders and experts of emergency and crisis management

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2023 (WAM) – The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) held a graduation ceremony for a number of its employees for two of its programmes, the “Future Leaders” and the “Experts of Emergency and Crisis Management”, both of which come as part of a strategic plan to qualifying and preparing future leaders and experts in the Emergency and Crisis Management Community, with the aim of creating a more innovative and agile future.

The ceremony was attended by Obaid Rashid Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Vice President of NCEMA, while the graduation of the first batch was presented by Ali Rashid Al Neyadi the Director General of NCEMA. The ceremony was witnessed by a number of department directors and NCEMA employees.

Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman NCEMA, stated, “The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority is following in the footsteps of the wise leadership to accelerate the path of development and preparedness. It is through the new generations of leaders and experts in the fields of emergencies and crises, that we are achieving a future that parallels the aspirations of this great nation, which does not recognise the impossible.

Through it, we achieve our vision of a "safe and resilient country" by harnessing the energies of our youth and building their leadership capabilities in managing emergencies, crises, and disasters."

Al Neyadi urged the young leaders and experts on the importance of maintaining this success and triumph that they have achieved through the two programmes by harnessing their skills and continuing to strive towards learning and development in aspiration to serve the country.

The "Future Leaders" programme, through its objectives, is centred on building a generation of empowered leaders in the emergency and crisis system, contributing to enhancing human capital and enhancing competencies and capabilities that will support the national roadmap and achieve the strategic objectives of the authority. While the “Experts of Emergency and Crisis Management” programme offers a gateway for its alumni to prepare them as accredited national cadres specialised in the field of emergencies and crises, to be the base of advanced national expertise.

