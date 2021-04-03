UrduPoint.com
NCEMA Conducts Exercises With Strategic Partners To Test National Resilience During Crises

Sat 03rd April 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2021) The National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), in collaboration with its strategic partners from the country’s emergency and crisis community, has conducted a set of exercises across the UAE.

The four-day exercises came as part of NCEMA’s proactive efforts to reinforce national preparedness to deal with all risks and threats and to ensure the safety and security of all members of the community.

The exercises are aimed at raising readiness and enhancing cooperation among various local and national stakeholders, as well as measuring national abilities and ensuring business continuity in terms of human capabilities.

The exercises included a drill on national communication media, which is considered a key pillar for fostering response in emergency, crisis and disaster times. It also plays a vital role in supporting the collective efforts made by the country’s institutions.

NCEMA conducts regular exercises at both local and Federal levels, in collaboration with strategic partners who represent federal and local government entities and organisations as well as private sector entities, to evaluate readiness within national institutions and the community at large, to mitigate all types of environmental and health risks that pose threat to the community’s safety and security.

