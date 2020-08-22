UrduPoint.com
NCEMA Denies Death Of Five Family Members Due To Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 05:30 PM

NCEMA denies death of five family members due to coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2020) The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority,NCEMA, has denied the validity of reports circulated on television and social media regarding the death of five members of one family as a result of COVID-19.

The matter has now been referred to the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution to take the necessary legal measures in coordination with the authorities concerned.

