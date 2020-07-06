UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCEMA Denies False Reports About Malls Closure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

NCEMA denies false reports about malls closure

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 5th July 2020 (WAM) - The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority denies the false information circulated on social media sites regarding the closing of shopping mall and commercial centres in the country for a renewable period of two weeks, and obliging restaurants to provide delivery services only.

The Authority has stressed the importance of obtaining news from the official authorities and called on all members of the public to ensure the authenticity of the information before circulation.

Failure to do so exposes individuals to legal repercussions and fines will be applied to anyone who spreads rumors and incorrect information.

Related Topics

Social Media Abu Dhabi July 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity w ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

2 hours ago

President approves new structure of UAE Government

3 hours ago

First scheduled Wizz Air flight lands at Abu Dhabi ..

3 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 41,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

ADEK launches campaign to engage students and pare ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.