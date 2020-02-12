NCEMA Director-General receives UNDRR official

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) Obaid Rashid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Director-General of the National Crisis an Emergency Management Authority, NCEMA, received Mami Mizutori, Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, UNDRR, at the headquarters of the NCEMA in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the UAE’s efforts to reduce the risks posed by disasters and crises and limit their effects. Mituzori also praised the UAE’s efforts, highlighting its pioneering role in the region, through committing to the requirements of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Al Shamsi stressed the need to keep supporting research centres, to enable them to find biological solutions and predict the emergence of epidemics and transmissible diseases while highlighting the importance of the ongoing cooperation between the UNDRR and the NCEMA.

Mituzori then lauded the keenness of the UAE and its leadership to prepare for disasters and crises and reduce their risks.