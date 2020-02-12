UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCEMA Director-General Receives UNDRR Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:15 PM

NCEMA Director-General receives UNDRR official

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) Obaid Rashid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Director-General of the National Crisis an Emergency Management Authority, NCEMA, received Mami Mizutori, Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, UNDRR, at the headquarters of the NCEMA in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the UAE’s efforts to reduce the risks posed by disasters and crises and limit their effects. Mituzori also praised the UAE’s efforts, highlighting its pioneering role in the region, through committing to the requirements of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Al Shamsi stressed the need to keep supporting research centres, to enable them to find biological solutions and predict the emergence of epidemics and transmissible diseases while highlighting the importance of the ongoing cooperation between the UNDRR and the NCEMA.

Mituzori then lauded the keenness of the UAE and its leadership to prepare for disasters and crises and reduce their risks.

Related Topics

United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Sendai

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Dubai Police team that suc ..

2 minutes ago

Sao Paulo&#039;s office in Dubai a &#039;strategic ..

17 minutes ago

Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 welcomed: ..

19 minutes ago

PCB statement on Umar Akmal incident

28 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks long-term agreement with MSC ..

32 minutes ago

Ehsan Adil, Mohammad Asghar called for MCC one-day ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.