NCEMA Flatly Denies Rumours Surrounding Spraying Of Pesticides In UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

NCEMA flatly denies rumours surrounding spraying of pesticides in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, has denied all allegations and rumours spread via social networking sites surrounding the spraying of pesticides in UAE skies as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19.

In a statement, NCEMA called on the public to obtain information and news from official sources and relevant authorities, and to avoid the sharing of misinformation and rumours. It added that individuals or bodies that instigate or further propagate the spread of misinformation will be pursued and legal action will be taken against them.

