NCEMA, GCC Emergency Management Center, discuss preparations for hosting ConvEX3- Barakah UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) held a coordination meeting with the liaison officers at the Kuwait-based GCC Emergency Management Center, to discuss the ongoing preparations for ConvEx-3, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s most complex nuclear emergency exercise, called "Barakah UAE" in the presence of representatives of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) and Nawah Energy Company (Nawah).

The meeting aimed to underline the nuclear emergency preparedness and response capabilities to conduct the ConvEX-3, which will be hosted by the UAE in the fourth quarter of this year.

As planned at the international level, this exercise will be hosted at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant under the supervision of the International Nuclear Energy Agency (IAEA), with more than 170 countries and international organisations invited to participate.

This is one of the world's most complex exercises and takes place every three to five years to test the response capabilities and early notification to the international emergencies in cases of nuclear or radiological emergencies, according to the international emergency conventions.

It is also an opportunity to evaluate the adequacy of current communication and cooperation protocols, as well as identify areas of improvement in the national and international response systems.

During the meeting, NCEMA conducted an overview of the international exercise while the FANR and Nawah representatives delivered a presentation on the ongoing preparations for hosting the event in addition to discussing the responsibilities of the GCC Emergency Management Center during the organisation of the drill.

At the end of the meeting, the participants recommended to organise tabletop and communication exercises between the GCC Emergency Management Center and the National Operation Centre affiliated to NCEMA in preparation for the international exercise.