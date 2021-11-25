UrduPoint.com

NCEMA Holds Brainstorming Session With Federal Authorities

Thu 25th November 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) held a brainstorming session, attended by Obaid Rashid Al Hussan Al Shamsi, NCEMA Vice-Chairman, with several representatives of authorities involved in national strategic cooperation teams to achieve national readiness in addressing and managing emergencies, crises and disasters.

The session aimed to achieve integration and harmony, by sharing proposals for selecting the Names of common national initiatives in the crisis, emergency and disaster management community, to achieve national readiness to address emergencies.

During the session, Al Shamsi lauded the participation of various authorities, which helped achieve positive interactions and teamwork, strengthened national initiatives and achieved all strategic indicators in the crisis and emergency system.

The strategic cooperation in the emergency, crisis and disaster management community aims to support efforts, promote harmony and integration between partners around the country, and strengthen the proactive approach aimed at consolidating national readiness and creating a safe and flexible country, he added.

Al Shamsi then stressed the importance of investing in all capacities to achieve the desired goals by focussing on innovative projects and capitalising on digital and smart resources to keep pace with changes and developments and promote a proactive approach within the crisis, emergency and disaster management system.

At the end of the session, its participants agreed on several objectives to complete in the upcoming period, including establishing a digital national readiness platform and several strategic indicators focusing on proactiveness, stability and national integration.

