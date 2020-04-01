UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCEMA Launches 'Weqaya' To Raise Public Health Awareness In UAE On COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:15 PM

NCEMA launches 'Weqaya' to raise public health awareness in UAE on COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, announced on Wednesday the launch of 'Weqaya,' a website specifically designed to raise public health awareness on the coronavirus.

According to NCEMA, the website also aims to provide information to the UAE public on preventative health and safety measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The platform, www.weqaya.ae, is an accessible, easy to use website that is available to all, NCEMA explained in a statement.

It is a reliable source for all COVID-19 developments in the UAE, NCEMA noted, adding that it provides the latest news and official announcements on the pandemic, as well as video content on healthy practices and preventative measures.

Users will also have the opportunity to communicate with medical and health experts by sending in queries via the website.

NCEMA said that the launch of the Weqaya website is part of the UAE Government's efforts to work closely with various health departments and officials in the country, as well as internationally, to ensure the application of preventative measures to help mitigate the spread of the pandemic.

Related Topics

UAE All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 5 Pakistanis (23%) believe that Coronavi ..

14 minutes ago

Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away

16 minutes ago

Three selected ventilators design sent to DRAP for ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistani-American doctors to send key medical ite ..

19 minutes ago

China's lunar rover travels over 424 meters on moo ..

17 minutes ago

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 30,000: AFP tal ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.