UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCEMA, Ministry Of Education, Announce 12th Grade Examinations Protocol

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:45 PM

NCEMA, Ministry of Education, announce 12th grade examinations protocol

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) The Ministry of education (MoE) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the national protocol covering 12th-grade examinations to be held in June 2021.

The protocol for public and private schools applying the MoE's curricula includes the implementation of a set of precautionary measures aimed at ensuring the highest standards of safety for students, teachers, administrative staff and workers.

According to the protocol, 12th-grade students, teachers, administrators and support staff, including cleaning and catering staff, and security guards, are required to present a negative PCR test result on Tuesday (8th June 2021) and Sunday (13th June) provided that the test results duration do not exceed four days.

The protocol also adopted general controls that include arriving at schools 30 minutes before the test and the opening of school gates 60 minutes before the test.

Parents and those escorting students will be prohibited from being exposed to other students and should stay in vehicles and buses, except students of determination. They will also be required to undergo a PCR test and adhere to all precautionary measures.

The protocol stressed that students and staff should refrain from going to educational establishments if they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, or any other respiratory symptoms.

The protocol noted that preventive and precautionary measures including physical distance and wearing of face masks must also be adhered to in exam halls.

The protocol exempts students infected with the virus or close contacts from sitting for exams, adding that special measures will adopted for them to do the exams under preventive and precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Education Vehicles June Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

1 hour ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

1 hour ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

2 hours ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.