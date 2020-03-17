NCEMA, Ministry of Education issue preventative measures for students studying abroad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) The UAE's Ministry of education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, issued a circular on preventative measures for students studying abroad.

In the circular, the two authorities called on students to return to the UAE immediately should their universities shut down over coronavirus, COVID-19, concerns. As an alternative, returning students are to carry on their studies via long-distance or e-learning whether for a temporary period, or up until the end of the current semester or academic year, the notice explained.

Students must also return to the UAE, should the country in which they are conducting their studies issue decisions for international students to return to their homelands, or if the UAE issues a mandate for the immediate return of their nationals studying abroad.

Returning to the UAE will be deemed as an optional choice for other scenarios, it added.

The circular advised Emirati students that have returned to the UAE not to leave the country. These students should not travel to the country in which they are currently conducting their studies under any circumstances.

It noted that in all circumstances and scenarios, students must coordinate with their relevant scholarship offices, UAE cultural attachés or embassies, and universities in which they are carrying out their studies.

The two authorities called upon all students to adhere to the circular's mandates and wished them good health and safety.