UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCEMA, Ministry Of Education Issue Preventative Measures For Students Studying Abroad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

NCEMA, Ministry of Education issue preventative measures for students studying abroad

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) The UAE's Ministry of education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, issued a circular on preventative measures for students studying abroad.

In the circular, the two authorities called on students to return to the UAE immediately should their universities shut down over coronavirus, COVID-19, concerns. As an alternative, returning students are to carry on their studies via long-distance or e-learning whether for a temporary period, or up until the end of the current semester or academic year, the notice explained.

Students must also return to the UAE, should the country in which they are conducting their studies issue decisions for international students to return to their homelands, or if the UAE issues a mandate for the immediate return of their nationals studying abroad.

Returning to the UAE will be deemed as an optional choice for other scenarios, it added.

The circular advised Emirati students that have returned to the UAE not to leave the country. These students should not travel to the country in which they are currently conducting their studies under any circumstances.

It noted that in all circumstances and scenarios, students must coordinate with their relevant scholarship offices, UAE cultural attachés or embassies, and universities in which they are carrying out their studies.

The two authorities called upon all students to adhere to the circular's mandates and wished them good health and safety.

Related Topics

Education UAE All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

All Problems With Coronavirus, Energy Market Have ..

1 minute ago

Some great records produced in Pakistan Super Leag ..

2 minutes ago

Pak Army is ready to cope with Coronavirus: DG IS ..

20 minutes ago

Navy to tackle maritime challenges: Chief of the N ..

9 minutes ago

Armed Forces' medical facilities beefed up to meet ..

9 minutes ago

Rupee loses 2 paisa against dollar in interbank

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.