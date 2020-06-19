NCEMA statement regarding official announcements

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2020) National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, is urging members of the public to refer only to UAE Government websites and official social media platforms to confirm the announcements regarding travel protocols for citizens and residents of the country.

NCEMA has stressed the importance of obtaining news from the official authorities and called on all public to ensure the authenticity of the information before circulation. Individuals who spread incorrect information and rumors will be exposed to legal repercussions and fines will be applied.