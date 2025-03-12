NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community preparedness for crises, emergencies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) will organise the ‘Generation Readiness’ Exhibition 2025 under the theme "Prepared Generation, Safer Future".

The exhibition will be held alongside the ‘World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit’ 2025, being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, from April 8 to 9 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The event is in line with NCEMA continuous efforts to enhance community preparedness and equip different segments of society with advanced skills for effective crisis response, and in conjunction with the announcement of 2025 as the ‘Year of Community’.

The exhibition serves as an integrated educational platform aimed at raising awareness among children on the importance of preparedness and proactive planning for crises and disasters. It features a wide range of interactive educational activities that combine learning with entertainment, including specialised workshops for children and students.

In addition to AI-driven interactive sessions, the exhibition will welcome the participation of government entities and strategic partners, contributing to an enriching educational experience by showcasing the latest innovations and solutions in crisis and emergency management.

Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of NCEMA, said: "Our wise leadership has taught us that the most valuable investment is in people and society. Accordingly, we are dedicating all available resources, tools, and expertise to empower the younger generation to play an active role in advancing crisis and emergency management. This effort contributes to enhancing the UAE’s global standing in public safety and the protection of lives and property. The Generation Readiness’ Exhibition is an integral part of our comprehensive strategy aimed at fostering a culture of community preparedness and equipping future generations to tackle emerging challenges."

The exhibition provides a unique learning experience for children, enabling them to become a well-informed generation capable of responding to various risks and challenges.