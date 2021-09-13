UrduPoint.com

NCEMA, UAE Space Agency Discuss Cooperation In Space Sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the UAE Space Agency have discussed the latest developments related to the UAE's Hope Probe.

The two sides discussed exchange of expertise and ways to enhance cooperation.

During a session, the two entities discussed the outcomes of the Hope Probe and its role in supporting the scientific community and mirroring the country's capability to carry out its national projects to the fullest, despite the COVID-19 challenges.

Obaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Director-General of NCEMA, emphasised the importance of developing cooperation between the two sides to highlight the UAE’s ability to implement its national projects.

Al Shamsi pointed out that the Hope Probe team had made a remarkable achievement by achieving the UAE Mars Mission objectives.

He also affirmed the UAE institutions' ability to remain steadfast in its efforts to implement its strategic projects despite this global challenge.

He added, "The mission reflected the fruitful cooperation between NCEMA and the UAE Space Agency to ensure its success.

"Tackling the challenges, thought impossible, had become an approach in the UAE."

He said that he looks forward to enhancing cooperation with the UAE Space Agency to support the system of emergencies, crises and disasters in space sciences.

Omran Sharaf, Project Manager of Emirates Mars Mission, spoke about the project’s latest developments and expressed his appreciation for the significant and influential role played by NCEMA in all its phases to overcome COVID-19 challenges that resulted in accomplishing the country's significant achievement in the space sector.

He also emphasised the importance of cooperation between the UAE Space Agency and NCEMA to provide an integrated system for emergencies and crises in the space sciences field and enhance the country's achievements.

