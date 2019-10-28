NCEMA, UNDRR discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) The National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, discussed, with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, UNDRR, ways of enhancing their cooperation, exchanging expertise and reinforcing their partnership, to ensure their readiness to counter risks caused by disasters.

The discussion took place during a meeting held at the NCEMA’s headquarters between Obaid Rashid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, NCEMA Director-General, and Kirsi Madi, UNDRR Director, attended by Saif Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Director-General, and several NCEMA officials, along with Sugit Mohanti, President of the United Nations Bureau for Arab States at the UNDRR.

During the meeting, the UAE explained its contributions to the implementation of the Sendai Framework 2015-2030, as one of the leading countries participating in disaster risk reduction.

Madi praised the UAE’s key role and its humanitarian efforts, as a donor country, to rebuild cities affected by natural disasters and conflict.