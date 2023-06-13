NCM Classifies Tropical Situation In Arabian Sea As A 'tropical Cyclone Cat.1'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has classified the tropical situation in the Arabian Sea as a "tropical cyclone Cat.1".

The hurricane is currently centered in the eastern Arabian Sea, at latitude 21.0 north and longitude 66.8. It has wind speeds of 145 to 155 km/h, and is surrounded by cumulus rain clouds.

The NCM has forecast that the hurricane will last for 24 hours, and will not have any impact on the UAE. However, the tropical cyclone Cat.1 is expected to move north towards the Indian-Pakistani coasts, where it is expected to have winds of 130 to 150 km/h. The tropical cyclone is moving at a speed of 6 km/h.

The NCM has advised the public to follow the latest updates on the tropical cyclone, and to take necessary precautions.