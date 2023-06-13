UrduPoint.com

NCM Classifies Tropical Situation In Arabian Sea As A 'tropical Cyclone Cat.1'

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

NCM classifies tropical situation in Arabian Sea as a &#039;tropical cyclone Cat.1&#039;

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has classified the tropical situation in the Arabian Sea as a "tropical cyclone Cat.1".

The hurricane is currently centered in the eastern Arabian Sea, at latitude 21.0 north and longitude 66.8. It has wind speeds of 145 to 155 km/h, and is surrounded by cumulus rain clouds.

The NCM has forecast that the hurricane will last for 24 hours, and will not have any impact on the UAE. However, the tropical cyclone Cat.1 is expected to move north towards the Indian-Pakistani coasts, where it is expected to have winds of 130 to 150 km/h. The tropical cyclone is moving at a speed of 6 km/h.

The NCM has advised the public to follow the latest updates on the tropical cyclone, and to take necessary precautions.

Related Topics

UAE

Recent Stories

Netherlands to face Croatia tomorrow in semi-final ..

Netherlands to face Croatia tomorrow in semi-finals of UEFA Nations League

7 minutes ago
 DEWA commissioned 6 new 132/11 kV transmission sub ..

DEWA commissioned 6 new 132/11 kV transmission substations from January to April ..

37 minutes ago
 Dubai wins bid to stage Critical Communications Wo ..

Dubai wins bid to stage Critical Communications World 2024

37 minutes ago
 Next ‘A Call from Space’ event with Sultan AlN ..

Next ‘A Call from Space’ event with Sultan AlNeyadi set to be held in Ras Al ..

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Secretary- General of SMC

Sharjah Ruler promotes Secretary- General of SMC

37 minutes ago
 DP World celebrates supply chain management diplom ..

DP World celebrates supply chain management diploma by 17 future leaders

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.