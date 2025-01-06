NCM completes its first joint scientific expedition to South Pole

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), in collaboration with the Bulgarian Institute of Polar Research, completed its first joint scientific expedition to the South Pole, a unique achievement that reflects the UAE's firm commitment to leading global scientific research and enhancing international partnerships in the fields of meteorology and climate science, emphasising its pivotal role in addressing global climate challenges.

The expedition involved Two Emirati experts in meteorology and seismology, Ahmed Al Kaabi and Badr Al Ameri, participated in the expedition, who underwent intensive training to endure the harsh conditions faced by scientific missions in polar regions.

Preparations for this mission included months of rigorous physical and technical training to ensure the team was fully prepared to handle the challenges they might encounter in the harsh environment of the South Pole.

Two meteorological and seismic monitoring stations will be installed as part of the tasks assigned to the dispatched experts. These stations will contribute to gathering vital data on weather patterns and seismic activity in the polar region, enhancing our understanding of the environmental conditions in this part of the world.

This information will have a significant impact on supporting the NCM's projects and in developing more accurate numerical forecasting models and seismic monitoring. Additionally, media documentation and filming of the expedition will be carried out using virtual reality technologies to support this documentation and provide an interactive experience that highlights the importance of the mission, and the data collected.

The mission aims to conduct critical research on climate change, atmospheric composition, and polar meteorology, with the goal of making significant contributions to global understanding of the South Pole's role in regulating the Earth's climate. The journey was filled with environmental and logistical challenges, as the team faced severe weather conditions and extreme isolation in one of the most remote areas of the world.

Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous, Director General of the NCM and President of the World Meteorological Organisation, said, “This scientific expedition to the South Pole represents a significant step in enhancing the UAE's stature as a global hub for scientific research in meteorology and climate.

"This collaboration with the Bulgarian Institute for Polar Research demonstrates our commitment to actively engage with the international community to enhance knowledge and develop scientific solutions for current climate challenges."

He added, that the successful installation of meteorological and seismic monitoring stations in a remote polar region is a testament to the expertise of our specialists and contributes to the accuracy of weather and seismic prediction models. "The data collected from this expedition will bolster our efforts to provide precise forecasts and improve our response to changing climate conditions. I look forward to further advancements in our research projects and enhancing international scientific cooperation that supports our efforts to address climate change and achieve sustainable development”.

Despite these challenges, the team successfully made pioneering scientific observations, including collecting atmospheric data to study the impact of polar weather patterns on global climate, as well as monitoring ice melting and its effects on sea-level rise, providing vital data for climate change studies. Advanced meteorological instruments designed to operate in harsh environments were also tested.

The collaboration between Emirati and Bulgarian scientists, through enhancing the exchange of knowledge and technologies, will contribute to stimulating scientific innovation and mutual growth between the two countries. Moreover, these activities reflect the UAE's ambition to enhance its scientific capabilities and its active role in international efforts to combat climate change.

This scientific expedition marks a pivotal advancement toward realising the UAE's strategic objectives of bolstering international scientific collaboration and playing a proactive role in the global initiative to tackle climate challenges. By spearheading such ambitious projects, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to being at the forefront of international efforts that aim not only to understand but also to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

This mission underlines the UAE’s dedication to promoting environmental sustainability and demonstrates its resolve to contribute scientifically and practically to a more sustainable future on a global scale.