NCM evaluates effectiveness of electric charge emission in enhancing rainfall

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), through the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), has launched a research campaign to evaluate the effectiveness of electric charge emissions in modifying the behaviour of cloud droplets in the UAE environment and consequently enhancing the rainfall process.

Led by Giles Harrison, Professor of Atmospheric Physics at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom and a second cycle programme awardee, the campaign is conducted with the support of experts from the NCM, UAEREP and several local and international research and academic organisations including the University of Reading and the University of Bath, UK.

Taking place at the SANAD academy, the campaign uses advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) equipped with a payload of electric charge emission instruments and customised sensors.

Developed and tested in the UK and Finland, the effectiveness of the payload for charge emission and electrification is tested on clear air days and then, once conditions permit, in light fog events like the presence of dust particles in the atmosphere is expected to lead to more highly-charged conditions.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, NCM Director and President of the Regional Association II (Asia), said, "Such efforts are crucial in driving and encouraging innovation in applied scientific research to advance global rain enhancement capacity. With the continued support of our wise leadership, NCM is committed to mitigating the risk of water stress on arid and semi-arid regions around the world, while enhancing the country’s status as a global hub for rain enhancement research.

"

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAEREP, said, "The support provided by the UAEREP to its awardees articulates the programme’s relentless quest to working closely with its awardees in every stage of their cutting-edge research work, as we seek to ensure that their projects are geared towards addressing the challenges facing water security in arid regions."

The nature of charge emission technology allows the use of a small and lightweight platform to deliver a charge into the clouds instead of traditional cloud seeding payloads which require much larger aircraft. This method does not involve the emission of any solid particles into clouds such as silver iodide or salt.

Commenting on the significance of his research work, Professor Giles Harrison, said, "Our project aims to evaluate the importance of charge in affecting the cloud droplet size distribution and rainfall generation through modifying the behaviour of droplets and particles and studying the microphysical and electric properties of fog events."

The UAEREP, managed by the NCM, announced the launch of its fourth cycle at the recently concluded fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF), which convened virtually under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. Submissions are open to innovative project proposals from across the globe.