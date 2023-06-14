NCM expects Biparjo to remain Cat-1 tropical cyclone during next 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced that the Cat-1 tropical cyclone, Biparjo, centred in the east-central Arabian Sea, is expected to continue with the same strength in the next 24 hours.

In a statement today, NCM said that the cyclone's path will be northward, towards the Indian-Pakistani coasts, where the wind speed ranges between 120 to 140 kilometers per hour (km/h) around the centre and the moving speed of the tropical cyclone is 8 km/h.

Currently, Biparjo remains a Cat-1 tropical cyclone at a latitude of 22.1 degrees north and longitude 66.5 degrees east, NCM added. The wind speed around the centre ranges from 130 to 150 km/h with an existing formation of rainy convective clouds around the cyclone.

There is no effect on the country during the next five days, NCM concluded.