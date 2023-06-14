UrduPoint.com

NCM Expects Biparjo To Remain Cat-1 Tropical Cyclone During Next 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

NCM expects Biparjo to remain Cat-1 tropical cyclone during next 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced that the Cat-1 tropical cyclone, Biparjo, centred in the east-central Arabian Sea, is expected to continue with the same strength in the next 24 hours.

In a statement today, NCM said that the cyclone's path will be northward, towards the Indian-Pakistani coasts, where the wind speed ranges between 120 to 140 kilometers per hour (km/h) around the centre and the moving speed of the tropical cyclone is 8 km/h.

Currently, Biparjo remains a Cat-1 tropical cyclone at a latitude of 22.1 degrees north and longitude 66.5 degrees east, NCM added. The wind speed around the centre ranges from 130 to 150 km/h with an existing formation of rainy convective clouds around the cyclone.

There is no effect on the country during the next five days, NCM concluded.

Related Topics

Same From

Recent Stories

Awareness rally held on World Blood Donor Day

Awareness rally held on World Blood Donor Day

15 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of senior j ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

15 minutes ago
 Putin Sends China's Xi 'Very Warm' Birthday Greeti ..

Putin Sends China's Xi 'Very Warm' Birthday Greetings - Kremlin Aide

15 minutes ago
 Integrated system being evolved to regulate traffi ..

Integrated system being evolved to regulate traffic: CTO

15 minutes ago
 US House Panel Proposes Expansion of Anti-Russian ..

US House Panel Proposes Expansion of Anti-Russian Energy Policy for US Bases in ..

15 minutes ago
 Minister assures lawyers resolution of their issue ..

Minister assures lawyers resolution of their issues

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.