NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressure over next five days

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2025 (WAM) – The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expected the country to be affected by an extension of Low pressure from the south-west, followed by an extension of a surface high pressure from the west, accompanied by a cold air mass from Saturday, 22nd February, to Wednesday, 26th February 2025.

Saturday and Sunday: South-easterly wind. Increase in temperatures.

Monday to Wednesday: A noticeable drop in temperatures, especially on the coasts and western regions.

Active and sometimes strong north-westerly winds, especially on the sea. Decrease the horizontal visibility sometimes due to dust and dust raised. The possibility of light to moderate rain falling on some coastal, northern and eastern areas from Monday evening and day on Tuesday.

Sea: Light to medium waves on Saturday and Sunday in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. It is gradually turbulent from Monday and is very turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf and turbulent in the Sea of Oman.