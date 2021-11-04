UrduPoint.com

NCM Forecasts Weather Fluctuations Till Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 03:15 PM

NCM forecasts weather fluctuations till Monday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast weather fluctuations due to a surface low pressure extending from the northeast, accompanied with an upper trough with cold air mass, causing the flow of quantities of water vapor.

In a statement NCM said, some local convective clouds are expected to form over the eastern areas, with a probability of light rain by Thursday and Friday.

The Centre added that from Saturday to Monday, the amount of clouds increases over the sea and islands and some northern and eastern areas, with a chance of rainfall at intervals. Temperatures tend to decrease gradually.

It is also expected that there will be calm weather conditions during the night and morning, with increased humidity over the interior areas, so it is possible that fog or mist will form over limited areas, especially on Friday and Saturday, it concluded.

