NCM identifies research projects for UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) The National Centre of Meteorology today announced that it has identified qualified research projects for the fourth cycle of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP).

The announcement was made following a meeting of the international technical review committee that convened virtually from 3rd to 4th October, 2021 to evaluate the final group of proposals.

During the month-long evaluation phase, the committee reviewed 8 full-proposals that were submitted by 51 researchers, scientists and experts affiliated with 26 institutions in 9 countries. The evaluation was based on a five-point criteria: overall scientific and technical merit, significance and innovation; investigator/team; capacity building; approach; and resources and budget.

The shortlisted proposals covered research areas, such as cloud microphysics, cloud seeding assessment, new seeding materials assessment, droplet charge measurement, cloud seeding prediction support, and the use of artificial intelligence techniques for accurate weather forecasting that supports cloud-seeding operations.

Earlier, the programme announced the selection of shortlisted pre-proposals from the initial evaluation phase, following a month-long evaluation process that culminated in the virtual meeting of the international technical review committee from 17th to 19th May, 2021. In total, 81 pre-proposals were submitted, which were presented by 378 scientists and researchers affiliated with 159 institutions across 37 countries on five continents.

They were scored based upon four evaluation criteria: research excellence, impact and quality; experience and/or expertise of the proposers, and potential for success; multidisciplinary collaboration across academic, industry and government partners; and the potential to enhance or transform the weather modification research community and industry in the UAE and across the globe.

"We are delighted with the timely completion of the evaluation of shortlisted projects qualified for the programme’s fourth cycle grant. This phase is a key step towards identifying the most innovative ideas with potentials to advance rain enhancement research locally, regionally and globally. This aligns with the programme’s objective of promoting rain enhancement research to address global water security challenges, as envisioned by the UAE’s wise leadership. We are confident that the projects selected for grant will offer valuable knowledge and scientific input to help mitigate global water scarcity," said Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of the National Centre of Meteorology and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation.

The success of UAEREP articulates the UAE’s pioneering position in this growing scientific field. The programme has become a focal point for facilitating global research collaboration and the transfers of knowledge to ensure sustainable water resources for countries at risk of water scarcity.