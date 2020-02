(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has warned the sea-goers in Arabian Gulf to be cautious because of the 'fresh to strong' winds with windspeed exceeding 60 km/hr, and 'rough to very rough' sea at times in the Arabian Gulf from 19:15 Wednesday 26/02/2020 until 20:00 Thursday 27/02/2020.