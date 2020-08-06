NCM Issues Poor Horizontal Visibility Warning Until Tomorrow Morning
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 02:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has called on motorists to take all necessary precautions when on roads due to poor horizontal visibility owing to fog formation In a statement, the Centre said that poor visibility is expected over some coastal and internal areas, during the period from 02 AM until 08 AM tomorrow morning.