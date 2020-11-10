NCM issues poor visibility warning

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has urged motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formation and deteriorating of horizontal visibility.

In a statement, NCM, said that poor visibility is expected at times over inland and coastal areas, especially in the Western areas during the period from 02:00 AM until 09:00 Tuesday morning.