NCM Issues Poor Visibility Warning

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 02:30 PM

NCM issues poor visibility warning

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has called on drivers and pedestrians to take all necessary precautions when on roads due to blowing dust and sand causing poor horizontal visibility

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has called on drivers and pedestrians to take all necessary precautions when on roads due to blowing dust and sand causing poor horizontal visibility.

The NCM, in its statement today, warned of the poor visibility of less than 1500 meters at times due to fresh winds with speed reaching up to 45 km/hr at times in various coastal and inland areas of the country until 6 pm Thurday.

