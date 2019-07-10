NCM issues poor visibility warning

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has called on drivers and pedestrians to take all necessary precautions when on roads due to blowing dust and sand causing poor horizontal visibility

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has called on drivers and pedestrians to take all necessary precautions when on roads due to blowing dust and sand causing poor horizontal visibility.

The NCM, in its statement today, warned of the poor visibility of less than 1,500 metres at times due to fresh northwesterly winds with speed reaching up to 45 km/hr at times in various coastal and inland areas of the country until 6 pm Wednesday.