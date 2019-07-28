NCM issues poor visibility warning

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has called on motorists and pedestrians to take all necessary precautions as winds blowing dust and sand will cause poor visibility on Saturday and Sunday.

The NCM, in its statement on Saturday, warned of the poor visibility of less than 2,000 metres at times due to fresh south-eastern winds with speed reaching up to 40 km/hour at times in various coastal and inland areas of the country until 4 pm Sunday.