NCM Issues Updates On 'Cyclone Shaheen'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced that the tropical cyclone Shaheen centred in the north of the Sea of Oman at latitude 24.2 N and longitude 58.6 E, lead to form different types of clouds accompanied with rainy convective clouds of different intensity and strong winds on the Sea of Oman with a speed around the centre from 120 to 140 km/hr. The speed of the cyclone's movement is 12 km/hr in the direction of west - southwest.

The Centre further stated that it is expected that the movement of Tropical Cyclone Shaheen will continue towards the coasts of the Sultanate of Oman during the next 24 hours.

In a statement, NCM said, "By Sunday afternoon and evening, some regions of the country will be affected by the extension of the tropical situation, especially the eastern regions, which include the Al Ain Region and the southern regions and extending towards some central regions, where convective clouds will increase, associated with rains of different intensity that lead to the flash flooding in the valleys and torrents and water will accumulate over some low-lying areas.

"The winds will be fresh to strong, causing rising dust and sand, which reduce horizontal visibility, especially with convective clouds activity.

"The sea state in the Oman Sea will become rough to very rough, which will cause the seawater to entre into the eastern coastal areas in the low-lying areas, and the sea will be rough at times northward in the Arabian Gulf."

The National Centre of Meteorology noted that it monitors the tropical situation around the clock and calls on the public to follow the bulletins and reports issued by it and to follow the instructions and warnings from the competent authorities.