UrduPoint.com

NCM Issues Updates On 'Cyclone Shaheen'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 02:45 PM

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) The tropical cyclone "Shaheen" has weakened and become a low pressure moving southwards, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The sea is very rough with wave height 8 – 9 ft offshore of Oman Sea, reaching 5 ft over the East coast of the country and rough in Arabian Gulf with wave height 5 – 7 ft, the Centre said in a statement on Monday.

It further highlighted the appearance of medium clouds over Al Ain area and the surroundings associated with light to moderate rain, freshening of winds over some Eastern areas. The weakening of the low pressure and movement to the South of the country in the Empty Quarter.

On the Cyclone's effects over the country, the NCM noted the continuous of medium clouds associated with light to moderate rain decreasing gradually by evening, fresh winds at times reaching 45 km/h during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand and reducing the horizontal visibility.

Rough sea offshore of Oman Sea becoming moderate over the coast and decreases by night becoming moderate to slight in general and rough sea in Arabian Gulf during daytime becoming moderate to slight by evening, it added.

The National Centre of Meteorology is monitoring the tropical situation around the clock and has called on the public to follow the bulletins and reports issued by it and to follow the instructions and warnings from the competent authorities.

Related Topics

Oman From

Recent Stories

Opposition leaders come down hard upon PM Imran Kh ..

Opposition leaders come down hard upon PM Imran Khan over Pandora leaks

2 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan rejects Pandora Papers, says he has not ..

Aleem Khan rejects Pandora Papers, says he has nothing to hide

31 minutes ago
 Australia's Taxation Office to Examine Pandora Pap ..

Australia's Taxation Office to Examine Pandora Papers on Possible Misconduct of ..

33 minutes ago
 New Zealand Extends Auckland Lockdown, Eases Some ..

New Zealand Extends Auckland Lockdown, Eases Some Restrictions

33 minutes ago
 &#039;Al Wasl Dome&#039; a cultural landmark at he ..

&#039;Al Wasl Dome&#039; a cultural landmark at heart of Expo 2020 Dubai

49 minutes ago
 Belarusian Lawmakers Pass Bill Suspending Readmiss ..

Belarusian Lawmakers Pass Bill Suspending Readmission Agreement With EU

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.