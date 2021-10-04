NCM Issues Updates On 'Cyclone Shaheen'

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) The tropical cyclone "Shaheen" has weakened and become a low pressure moving southwards, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The sea is very rough with wave height 8 – 9 ft offshore of Oman Sea, reaching 5 ft over the East coast of the country and rough in Arabian Gulf with wave height 5 – 7 ft, the Centre said in a statement on Monday.

It further highlighted the appearance of medium clouds over Al Ain area and the surroundings associated with light to moderate rain, freshening of winds over some Eastern areas. The weakening of the low pressure and movement to the South of the country in the Empty Quarter.

On the Cyclone's effects over the country, the NCM noted the continuous of medium clouds associated with light to moderate rain decreasing gradually by evening, fresh winds at times reaching 45 km/h during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand and reducing the horizontal visibility.

Rough sea offshore of Oman Sea becoming moderate over the coast and decreases by night becoming moderate to slight in general and rough sea in Arabian Gulf during daytime becoming moderate to slight by evening, it added.

The National Centre of Meteorology is monitoring the tropical situation around the clock and has called on the public to follow the bulletins and reports issued by it and to follow the instructions and warnings from the competent authorities.