NCM issues warning of rough sea in Arabian Gulf

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has warned sea-goers of rough seas in the Arabian Gulf as a result of continued fresh to strong winds, reaching 45 km/h

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has warned sea-goers of rough seas in the Arabian Gulf as a result of continued fresh to strong winds, reaching 45 km/h.

In a statement, the Centre said that the wave heights are expected to be between 5 to 7 feet until 10 pm Wednesday.