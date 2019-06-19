NCM issues warning of rough seas in Arabian Gulf

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has warned sea-goers of rough seas in the Arabian Gulf as a result of fresh to strong northwesterly winds

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has warned sea-goers of rough seas in the Arabian Gulf as a result of fresh to strong northwesterly winds.

In a statement, the Centre said that wind speeds could reach up to 50 km/hr until 6:30 am Thursday.