NCM Issues Warning Of Rough Seas In Arabian Gulf
Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has warned sea-goers of rough seas in the Arabian Gulf as a result of fresh to strong northwesterly winds.
In a statement, the Centre said that wind speeds could reach up to 50 km/hr until 6:30 am Thursday.