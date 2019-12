ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has warned sea-goers of rough seas in the Arabian Gulf as a result of fresh northwesterly winds.

In a statement issued today, the Centre said that wind speeds could reach up to 50 km/hr, with wave heights are expected to reach 8 feet offshore until 8 am Friday.