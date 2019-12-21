NCM issues warning of rough seas in Arabian Gulf

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has warned sea-goers of rough seas in the Arabian Gulf as a result of fresh northwesterly and Northeasterly winds.

In a statement issued today, the Centre said that wind speeds could reach up to 40 km/hr, with wave heights expected to reach 4 to 6 feet offshore until 02:00 PM Sunday.